IPL: Haven't eaten butter chicken for 3 years, reveals RCB captain Virat Kohli

Mumbai, May 1: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has set high standards with his fitness levels. And today (May 1) he revealed some of the secrets that keep him fit to play international cricket.

Ahead of RCB's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium here on Monday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, the host broadcaster Sony TV network interviewed Kohli where he spoke about his workouts.



Kohli said that he has not eaten butter chicken and dal makhani for 3 years now. "Since 3 years I have not eaten (butter chicken and dal makhani). I understand what is more important," the 28-year-old Kohli said on "Sony Max" TV.

In January this year, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma had said how his disciple would love butter chicken, rolls and fast food but had given up knowing the rigours of playing international sport.

"Kohli once told me, if I don't set the benchmark as captain, who else will? Even as the world looks on in wonder, I know the boy behind the man. He used to gorge on butter chicken, rolls and all sorts of fast food. But today, it finds no place in his diet," Rajkumar was quoted as saying in the media.

"In fact, he is so particular about his diet, that even when he comes over to my place, he won't have packaged fruit juices. You either give him fresh juice or you don't. Carbohydrates are a strict no-no and there are no off days in his routine anymore," Rajkumar added.

When at home, Kohli revealed that he has "cheat meal", which is rice and rajma.

