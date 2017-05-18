Bengaluru, May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir has thanked the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) after winning the IPL 2017 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here last night (May 17).

KKR were set a revised target of 48 in 6 overs under the Duckworth/Lewis method due to a rain delay for more than 3 hours. Gambhir led the team to 7-wicket victory with an unbeaten 32 off 19. (Rain rules for play-offs)

If rain had washed out the game then SRH would have progressed to Qualifier 2 as they had finished higher in the points table in the league phase.

The Eliminator contest ended at 1.27 AM IST and Gambhir took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to thank KSCA for the ground's excellent drainage system which helped the game to restart after heavy rains.

"Big thanks to KSCA for revamping their drainage system n flushing @KKRiders out of troubled waters...well literally. @ipl @BCCI," Gambhir tweeted.

In January this year, KSCA installed next-generation subsurface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system from SubAir, USA, at a cost of over Rs 4 crore. The new system was in action and helped the game to restart at 12.55 AM IST.

"The SubAir system automatically kicks into action the minute it starts raining, thereby not allowing any buildup of water on the outfield. It quickly removes standing water (36 times faster than drainage by gravity!) virtually eliminating the need for extended game delays or cancellations due to wet outfield conditions," KSCA had said in January.

KKR will now face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 at the same venue on Friday (May 19). The winner goes to the final to play against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on May 21 in Hyderabad.

