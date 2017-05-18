IPL: Despite win, KKR's Nathan Coulter-Nile questions rules of playing at 2 AM

Bengaluru, May 18: His team won but he had a vaild reason like others to complain. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile is not happy with the rules for rain-affected Indian Premier League (IPL) play-off matches.

At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets via the Duckworth/Lewis method. The contest started at 8 PM IST on May 17 and ended at 1.27 AM IST (May 18) due to over 3 hours of rain delay.

Coulter-Nile, who was adjudged Man-of-the-match for his 3-wicket spell, called upon the orgainsers to change the rules for rain-hit matches. (Gavaskar slams 'unfair' rules)

As per the playing conditions for IPL 2017 play-off matches, there are no reserve days for Qualifier 1, 2 and Eliminator.

SRH and KKR faced off in Eliminator game and there was provision to start the game as late as 1.20 AM IST for a Super Over battle, in case of rain interruptions.

David Warner-led Hyderabad batted first and scored 128/7 in 20 overs. KKR had to wait till 12.55 AM to start their run chase due to showers. And finally KKR won after losing 3 early wickets.

"Well, no one really got nervous untill when they went out there for the last look at about 12:40 AM. It sort of looked like I didn't wanna play. I think there is so much time, rules probably need to be looked at, I mean its 2 AM, you can't be playing cricket at 2 o' clock. But I wasn't nervous at all. There was so much time, we had to get on," Coulter-Nile said after the match.

India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar too had voiced concerns over the rules for play-off games. He also questioned the logic behind playing at 1.20 AM. He called the playing conditions as "unfair".

KKR now face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 tomorrow (May 19). The winner goes to play Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the final on May 21 (Sunday).

