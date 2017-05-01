IPL: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan ruled out of SRH game

Zaheer Khan, Delhi Daredevils captain, has been ruled out of Sunrisers Hyderabad game on Tuesday (May 2) due to hamstring injury.

Written by: IANS
New Delhi, May 1: Delhi Daredevils (DD) skipper Zaheer Khan was on Monday ruled out of Tuesday's (May 2) Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with a hamstring strain.

The 38-year-old pacer also missed the last game against Kings XI Punjab where Delhi were bowled out for 67.

File photo: Zaheer Khan (right)
"Zaheer Khan will not be available for tomorrow's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He suffered a hamstring strain during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata's Eden Gardens," the franchise spokesperson said.

"He will be monitored as we go along. Karun Nair will continue to be the stand-in captain for tomorrow's game," he added.

Delhi are currently at the eighth spot with only two wins in their eight games so far.

Story first published: Monday, May 1, 2017, 21:18 [IST]
