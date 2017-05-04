IPL: Daniel Christian reveals why he wore Ben Stokes jersey

Kolkata, May 4: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) batsman Daniel Christian has revealed the reason behind him wearing team-mate Ben Stokes' jersey during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match. (Scorecard)

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Christian hit a six in the final over by Colin de Grandhomme that sealed the contest for RPS against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens last night (May 3). RPS successfully chased down 156. (Match highlights)



BA Stokes

DT Christian

Profile

Gallery

All England Players Recent Match Played: Rising Pune Supergiants won by 4 wickets Profile

Gallery

All Australia Players Recent Match Played: Rising Pune Supergiants won by 4 wickets

The Australian right-hander had walked out to bat in Stokes' shirt with the number 55. After the match, Christian took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to explain how the mix up happened. (Match photos)

"Great win tonight, Tripathi brilliant!! Re the shirt mix up, both mine and Stokesy's shirts were drying out and I grabbed the wrong one!," Christian wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday night.

Great win tonight, Tripathi brilliant!! Re the shirt mix up, both mine and Stokesy's shirts were drying out and I grabbed the wrong one! — Daniel Christian (@danchristian54) May 3, 2017

Sometimes unbelievable things do happen in d cricket match.Dan Christian hit a match winning 6 but wore teammate Stokes' jersey. pic.twitter.com/cvpPURkotu — Ansha Zareen (@ash_stokes10) May 4, 2017

Later, Christian wrote on his "Instagram" account, "One of the pitfalls of your birthday falling during the IPL... Another great win tonight, Tripathi is a superstar in the making!! Also, put my shirt out to dry with @stokesy after the bowling innings, and grabbed the wrong one before I went out to bat, much to the ire of the match referee 😳😂."

Today (May 4) is Christian's 34th birthday. Will match referee Javagal Srinath take any action against the Australian, remains to be seen.

RPS won by 4 wickets against KKR thanks to Rahul Tripathi's 93. The victory took RPS to 3rd spot in the 8-team standings.

One of the pitfalls of your birthday falling during the IPL... Another great win tonight, Tripathi is a superstar in the making!! Also, put my shirt out to dry with @stokesy after the bowling innings, and grabbed the wrong one before I went out to bat, much to the ire of the match referee 😳😂 A post shared by Dan Christian (@danchristian54) on May 3, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

OneIndia News