IPL betting attempt foiled in Kanpur, BCCI's anti-corruption unit arrests three

Kanpur, May 11: The Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arrested three persons in connection with betting during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 matches.

As per an advisory released by the BCCI, the ACU has been tracking activities of certain individuals, as a result of which, three suspects were arrested in Kanpur, on Thursday (May 11).

"Following this operation, the Uttar Pradesh Police Crime Branch could successfully foil the alleged betting attempts of the accused."

"This was an outcome of the ACU of the BCCI, having worked closely with various law enforcement agencies, who will continue further investigations, in this matter," added the BCCI release.

As the tenth edition of the IPL is going on police are keeping a close watch to nab people involved in illegal betting.

The tenth edition which started on April 5 will continue till May 21.

Kanpur's Green Park Stadium is the second home of IPL franchise Gujarat Lions. The Lions' played their first game against Delhi Daredevils on May 10, which the hosts lost by 2 wickets.

OneIndia News