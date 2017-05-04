IPL: Aiming to finish in top 2, says KKR's Manish Pandey

Kolkata, May 4: After losing two matches on the trot, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) middle-order batsman Manish Pandey on Thursday (May 4) said the team needs one win to get their momentum back in IPL 2017.

KKR have lost two back-to-back ties against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) respectively, resulting in some "not so happy faces" in the dressing room, Pandey said.

The India limited-overs player admitted that some plans might not have worked in the previous two encounters but it's a matter of getting the basics right in the forthcoming matches.

KKR have Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab (away) and Mumbai Indians (home) to play in their remaining three games of the league stage.

"There are some not so happy faces in the dressing room but in the team meeting we have said it's just about a win on a given day. We are focussing on our basics," Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event here.

"We have had some plans which did not work so we lost. We are working on those. If you see the performances during the season, it has been really good. It's a matter of winning one game. We are looking forward to securing first two positions. I am pretty sure we are going to do that."

Asked about Yusuf Pathan's poor form of late, Pandey said: "Yusuf bhai is a match winner. He has won a lot of matches for KKR. We are waiting for him to deliver and I am sure he will soon."

KKR are second in the eight-team points table with 14 points from 11 outings behind Mumbai Indians who are on 16.

IANS