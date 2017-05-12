IPL: After 453 runs in 40 overs, Harbhajan Singh blasts pitch curator

Harbhajan Singh was not happy with the Wankhede Stadium pitch curator after 453 runs were scored in 40 overs.

Mumbai, May 12: Mumbai Indians' (MI) veteran offspinner Harbhajan Singh is not happy with the Wankhede Stadium pitch curator. He wanted him to be adjudged "Man-of-the-match" instead of Wriddhiman Saha.

Last night (May 11), MI lost a last-over thriller to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 7 runs in IPL 2017. It was a high-scoring contest where 453 runs were plundered in 40 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. (Scorecard)

The 22-yard strip was a nightmare for the bowlers. And Harbhajan was left fuming at the end of the match. Harbhajan went for 45 runs in 3 overs. He failed to take a wicket.

According to Harbhajan, if these kind of batting pitches are offered, then bowling machines will have to replace bowlers. (Pollard cheats)

"Man of the match @ wankhede #curator almost 460 plus runs in 40 overs🤔🤔.Time is near when only bowling machines will b bowling not bowlers," Harbhajan wrote on his Twitter page.

Batting first, KXIP posted 230/3 in 20 overs. Opener Saha struck a 55-ball 93 not out. In reply, MI fell short by 7 runs, ending at 223/6 in 20 overs.

Paceman Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Sharma were the bowling heroes for KXIP in the 19th and 20th overs. The duo defended 23 runs in final 12 deliveries.

Story first published: Friday, May 12, 2017, 12:14 [IST]
