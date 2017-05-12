IPL: After 453 runs in 40 overs, Harbhajan Singh blasts pitch curator

Mumbai, May 12: Mumbai Indians' (MI) veteran offspinner Harbhajan Singh is not happy with the Wankhede Stadium pitch curator. He wanted him to be adjudged "Man-of-the-match" instead of Wriddhiman Saha.

Last night (May 11), MI lost a last-over thriller to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 7 runs in IPL 2017. It was a high-scoring contest where 453 runs were plundered in 40 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. (Scorecard)



The 22-yard strip was a nightmare for the bowlers. And Harbhajan was left fuming at the end of the match. Harbhajan went for 45 runs in 3 overs. He failed to take a wicket.

According to Harbhajan, if these kind of batting pitches are offered, then bowling machines will have to replace bowlers. (Pollard cheats)

"Man of the match @ wankhede #curator almost 460 plus runs in 40 overs🤔🤔.Time is near when only bowling machines will b bowling not bowlers," Harbhajan wrote on his Twitter page.

Batting first, KXIP posted 230/3 in 20 overs. Opener Saha struck a 55-ball 93 not out. In reply, MI fell short by 7 runs, ending at 223/6 in 20 overs.

Paceman Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Sharma were the bowling heroes for KXIP in the 19th and 20th overs. The duo defended 23 runs in final 12 deliveries.

