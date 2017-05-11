IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh, SRH players put smiles on kids with cancer

Hyderabad, May 11: With a noble and great initiative, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players visited St. Jude India ChildCare Centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday (May 10).

St. Jude India is a non-profit organisation which provides free shelter and care to cancer-stricken children who are receiving treatments.

A team of 6 members from SRH which included Yuvraj Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Ben Cutting, VVS Laxman and Tom Moody went to the centre to put smiles on the faces of the children.

The players had a lovely time there and spend some quality time with the unfortunate children. Speaking about his experience, Yuvraj was quoted by The Hans India: "It's my constant effort to find the time for things that really matter.

"The St Judes Centre in Hyderabad is doing exemplary work for children suffering from cancer, a cause very close to my heart.

I believe it is important to keep instilling the spirit of life, dare and inspire, amongst these young and spirited fighters.

"I am glad that even my team members from Sunrisers Hyderabad could come with me today and extend their support in making these children's day special."

Yuvraj Singh himself is a cancer survivor. The veteran Indian southpaw fought cancer and came back successfully to play cricket again.

Here are some photos from SRH's visit to St. Jude India ChildCare Centre

Yuvraj Singh (left) meets a kid (Image courtesy: SRH Twitter handle) Cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh paid a visit with his teammates to put a smile on the faces of the unfortunate kids. Bhuvneshwar meets one of the kids (Image courtesy: SRH Twitter handle) Bhuvneshwar Kumar at St Jude India ChildCare centre. Ashish Nehra with the kids (Image courtesy: SRH Twitter handle) Veteran Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra spends quality time with the cancer-stricken kids. Ben Cutting (left) meets a kid (Image courtesy: Ben Cutting Instagram account) Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting meets a child at St. Jude India ChildCare Centre. Tom Moody (centre) (Image courtesy: SRH Twitter handle) Sunrises Hyderabad coach Tom Moody at St. Jude India ChildCare Centre.

