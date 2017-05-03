IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh gives reasons for SRH's defeat to DD

New Delhi, May 3: Senior batsman Yurvaj Singh says leaking too many runs in the initial overs and absence of paceman Ashish Nehra proved crucial in Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) defeat against Delhi Daredevils in their last IPL 2017 match. (Match scorecard)

Daredevils' batsmen fired in unison to chase down a challenging 186-run target with five balls to spare. They kept losing wickets but the required run rate was always under control thanks to brisk scoring by young batsmen of the home team. (Match photos)



"I think we gave a lot of runs in the first six overs. The dropped catch (of Karun Nair) was crucial. If we could have taken early wickets, would have been key. It wasn't a great start by our bowlers and we did not pick wickets in the middle. All of their guys got 30-40 runs," Yuvraj said.

"We have been relying a lot on Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Rashid (Khan). When Ashish (Nehra) is fully fit, it will make our bowling line up a lot more stronger. Mohammed Siraj is a young guy while it has been a huge learning curve for Siddharth Kaul. Both have been bowling well," he said.

The left-hander had earlier helped his side rake up a big total with his 70-run knock.

"It was important for me to get some runs. In the last three to four innings, I did not get enough time in the middle. When we were batting in the first innings, it was a bit tough as the ball was gripping. So, I thought of playing till the last and went for the big shots after the 16th over," Yuvraj said.

"I was lucky, I got dropped. I could cash in on it in the later overs," said Yuvraj, whose catch was grassed by Sanju Samson when he was on 29.

Meanwhile, Daredevils spinner Amit Mishra was relived that his side was still in contention for the play-offs.

"We are very positive from now, we will go step by step. We have a very good team and we clicked today. We did well in batting and bowling but are still struggling with our fielding. It was not up to the mark," the leg-spinner said.

"Against Pune also our batting clicked. Our bowling is good, if we bat well we have a chance to get good result."

Yesterday's win was first for Delhi after five defeats in a row and incidentally their last win also came at this very ground.

Out of the last five matches, they are playing four at home but Mishra said they were not looking at things with this perspective.

"We are not thinking about home matches. We will try to do better in every match and do not repeat mistakes," he said.

Mishra had succeeded in choking the Hyderabad batsmen along with fellow spinner Jayant Yadav in middle overs.

Talking about his own bowling, he said, "My bowling is always attacking, I go for wickets. My job is to create pressure. I bowled well but today I am disappointed because I feel I should have taken more wickets."

