IPL 2017: What a catch! Martin Guptill's one-handed stunner leaves everyone speechless

Mumbai, May 12: The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to set high standards for fielding and catching. Last night (May 11) was another great piece of testimony to that when Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Martin Guptill pulled off one of the best catches in the tournament so far. (Scorecard)

KXIP, who entered the 51st match of IPL 10 in a must-win situation, won by 7 runs in a nail-biting last-over thriller. Bacemen Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Sharma held their nerve in the high-scoring contest at Wankhede Stadium as Mumbai Indians (MI) came close but ended up on the losing side while chasing 231. (Match highlights)

As the old adage goes, "catches win matches". And Guptill was the hero in terms of catching on Thursday night as his one-handed grab at the boundary dismissed Lendl Simmons off Glenn Maxwell.

A low full toss from Maxwell in the 10th over was sent high towards the long-on boundary by Simmons (59). Many would have thought it would sail over the boundary but not to be. Guptill, the New Zealander, timed his jump to perfection to pull off a one-handed catch.

KXIP's narrow win kept their chances alive in play-offs race. They are currently in 5th position in the 8-team standings, with 14 points. They have one more match to play in the league phase.

