Best shot of IPL 2017? Watch RCB captain Virat Kohli's stunning six against DD

New Delhi, May 16: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli produced one of the best shots of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 which left commentators and fans stunned.

Kohli and RCB exited the 10th edition of the IPL with a win against Delhi Daredevils (DD) at Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday (May 14). The Bangalore franchise edged the hosts by 10 runs as they successfully defended 161.



During RCB's batting innings, Kohli's check drive sailed over the boundary for a 67-metre six which was unbelievable.

The shot landed near DD's dug-out and it came off left-arm paceman Corey Anderson. The 28-year-old Kohli himself looked suprised with his effort and there was smile on his face as he saw the result.

"What was that all about? Didn't mean to hit a six or it just happened?," a stunned Sanjay Manjrekar said on TV commentary.

"Absolutely stunning. One of the best. Almost a check drive. It was absolutely flowing from the middle of the bat," remarked New Zealander Simon Doull on air.

"He has perhaps played the shot of the season," Manjrekar added.

After the match, Kohli said he was not attempting to hit a six but tried to get two runs by placing the ball between the fielders.

"That six, honestly, I was looking to push this between the two fielders to try and pick up two but I think Corey (Anderson) bowled a cross-seam ball. I'm pretty happy with the way I hit the ball and more happy that I did it in a winning cause," Kohli said.

RCB had a forgettable IPL 10 as they finished at 8th and last position. They managed only 3 wins from 14 matches.

In January this year, Kohli had left the cricket world in awe with a six off England paceman Chris Woakes in a One Day International in Pune.

