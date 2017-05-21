17-year-old Washington Sundar sets IPL record in final

Hyderabad, May 21: Rising Pune Supergiant spinner Washington Sundar set a new record as he became the youngest player to play in an Indian Premier League (IPL) final here on Sunday (May 21).

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner (17 year 228 days) became the youngest player to appear in an IPL final when RPS met Mumbai Indians in the 'Grand Finale' of IPL 2017 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The off-spinner was the star for the RPS in the previous game they played in the Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians.

Youngest to play in #IPLfinal:

17-228 Washington Sundar (Tonight)

19-178 Ravindra Jadeja (2008)

19-256 Manish Pandey (2009)#RPSvMI #MIvRPS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) May 21, 2017

The 17-year-old picked up three important wickets and conceded just 16 runs in his team's 20-run win over Mumbai Indians.



Sundar scalped the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Keiron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu in the must win game at Wankhede Stadium.

He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning effort against MI and became the youngest player in the IPL to bag the award.

Washington has done well for RPS after coming in as a late replacement for the injured Ravichandran Ashwin.

Earlier tonight, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against RPS.

Mumbai are playing their fourth IPL final while it is the maiden and perhaps the only final for RPS for they were supposed to play for only two IPL seasons.

Billed as a "Maharashtra Derby", the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

