IPL 2017: Virat Kohli thanks fans for love and support, regardless of RCB's poor show

New Delhi, May 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday (May 17) thanked his fans for all the love and support they bestowed upon him and his team during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

IPL Special Site; Play-offs schedule; Photos

RCB, who were the finalists of the previous edition, didn't have the best of the seasons this year as they finished last in the points-table in the tenth edition of the cash-rich league. (RCB captain Virat Kohli apologises to fans)

RCB lost 10 of the 14 games in the league and won just three, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

Kohli however, helped his team end the campaign with a win when they defeated Delhi Daredevils in their final encounter.

"Really humbled by all the love and support that we got this season. We will come back stronger next season," Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.

In the video message he shared with his fans Kohli said, "Hello everyone, I've been wanting to do this for a while but, I thought it's best to it after the tournament is over. I just wanted to thank everyone for the support and good wishes regardless of the way our season went. I know a lot of people were disappointed and so were the players but, this is a part of the sport."

Really humbled by all the love and support that we got this season. We will come back stronger next season. 🙏😇 pic.twitter.com/Mi2QlNSNVH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 17, 2017

"And I just wanted to thank all the fans who stood behind the team and supported us, regardless of how things went. This message is specially for you, I can always count on you for love and support. Keep it going and keep the support coming, God bless you all," Kohli said in the video message.

OneIndia News