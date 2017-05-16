IPL 2017: Virat Kohli gives away man of the match award to fans at Ferozeshah Kotla

New Delhi, May 16: He may have not been able to entertain his fans with his performance in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but Virat Kohli won the hearts of his fans in his final game of the tournament.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who were the finalists of the previous edition had a forgettable performance, ended their IPL 2017 campaign with a win by defeating Delhi Daredevils on Sunday (Mary 14).

Bangalore reached 161/6 in 20 overs and bowled Delhi out for 151 in 19.5 overs, winning the match by 10 runs to finish sixth in the league table.

Kohli was adjudged Man of the match for his 58-run knock off 45 balls against Delhi.

After winning the award at the post-match presentation, the local-lad was later seen heading towards the spectators' where he handed over his match accolade to the fans.

Kohli's unique gesture was recorded by a camera of one of the fans who later uploaded the video on Youtube.

Here's the video of Kohli, which is winning hearts of his fans:

Reflecting upon his team's performance in the tournament Kohli said, "It's been a season to forget, a season to reflect on."

"We've got a great chance to look at all the things we've done wrong and refresh as a franchise," he further added.

Kohli looked in good touch in his last game of the IPL 10. The 28-year-old provided impetus to the visitors' innings in their final game against Delhi.

His lofted drive off medium pacer Corey Anderson in the first ball of the ninth over was a joy to watch as it completed 50 runs for the southern outfit.

Kohli picked out leg-spinner Amit Mishra for attack and his rasping flicks towards the midwicket against provided the runs Bangalore required in the middle overs.

