IPL 2017: Twitterati lionise Rishabh Pant for his 97 against Gujarat

New Delhi, May 4: Rishabh Pant fever gripped Feroze Shah Kotla and entire India as the youngster single-handedly demolished Gujarat Lions in the match 42 of IPL 2016.

The Delhi Daredevils (DD) southpaw scored a brilliant 97 off just 43 balls hitting 9 sixes. Pant along with Sanju Samson made their team's run chase a cake walk. Delhi need 209 to win.

The duo formed a partnership of 143 runs for the second wicket which completely took the match away from the Gujarat Lions (GL).

Unfortunately, Pant failed to score his maiden IPL century as he was dismissed by Basil Thampi at 97 but nonetheless, his innings was enough to see Delhi win the game.

As Rishabh Pant mesmerised fans across the globe with tantalising innings, Twitterati hailed the youngster.

Here are some twitter reactions on Rishabh Pant's innings:

