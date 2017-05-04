IPL 2017: Twitterati lionise Rishabh Pant for his 97 against Gujarat

New Delhi, May 4: Rishabh Pant fever gripped Feroze Shah Kotla and entire India as the youngster single-handedly demolished Gujarat Lions in the match 42 of IPL 2016.
IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos
The Delhi Daredevils (DD) southpaw scored a brilliant 97 off just 43 balls hitting 9 sixes. Pant along with Sanju Samson made their team's run chase a cake walk. Delhi need 209 to win.
The duo formed a partnership of 143 runs for the second wicket which completely took the match away from the Gujarat Lions (GL).
Unfortunately, Pant failed to score his maiden IPL century as he was dismissed by Basil Thampi at 97 but nonetheless, his innings was enough to see Delhi win the game.
As Rishabh Pant mesmerised fans across the globe with tantalising innings, Twitterati hailed the youngster.
Here are some twitter reactions on Rishabh Pant's innings:
|
Great Innings by Rishabh Pant
It was indeed a great innings from the young Rishabh Pant.
|
Stylish innings from Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant completely wrecked the Gujarat Lions bowling.
|
That knock was worth 300
Rishabh Pant missed out on a century but the knock was worth a triple hundred.
|
Superfantabulous Rishabh Pant
It was Superfantabulous innings from young Rishabh Pant.
|
Take a bow Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant destroyed the Gujarat Lions bowling attack.
|
Spectacular hitting by Rishabh Pant
It was a spectacular innings from Rishabh Pant.
|
Great gesture from Suresh Raina
Gujarat Lions captain in a great gesture consoled Rishabh Pant after he got out for 97.
|
Standing ovation from Rahul Dravid
Rishabh Pant got a standing ovation from legend and Delhi coach Rahul Dravid after his innings.
|
Rishabh Pant's dismissal was tragic
Rishabh Pant tragically departed for 97, missing out the century by a whisker.
|
Destructive Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant was in a destructive mood tonight.
|
Praises from the master
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar praised young Rishabh Pant.
OneIndia News