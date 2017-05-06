IPL 2017: Twitterati hail Jaydev Unadkat for his hat-trick maiden in the final over

Hyderabad, May 6: Jaydev Unadkat scalped a brilliant hat-trick in the final over of the match to help Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 12 runs.

SRH required 13 runs to win in the final over chasing 149 runs. Jaydev Unadkat was entrusted with the ball by captain Steve Smith. Unadkat honoured his captain's faith and bowled a maiden over along with his hat-trick. [SRH Vs RPS - Highlights] [SRH Vs RPS - Report]

Hyderabad lost 4 wickets in for just 19 runs in the last 3 overs. Ben Stokes perfectly complimented Jaydev by picking 3 wickets in his 4 overs.

Pune move to the second position in the league table with this win, their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament.

As Unadkat delivers a brilliant bowling performance, fans took twitter to congratulate the bowler.

Here are some of the tweets from the fans:

