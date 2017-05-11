IPL 2017: Twitterati hail Shreyas Iyer for his 'daredevil' knock of 96 against Gujarat

New Delhi, May 11: Young Shreyas Iyer played magnificent knock of 57-ball 96 as Delhi Daredevils stunned Gujarat Lions by two wickets in an inconsequential Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match going down the wire in Kanpur on Wednesday (May 10).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos; Match scorecard

Iyer missed out on a well deserved century but he single-handedly took his side to another fine victory against Lions, in their own backyard. [Highlights]



SS Iyer Profile

Gallery

All Delhi Daredevils Players Recent Match Played: Mumbai Indians won by 146 runs

Chasing a mammoth 196, Delhi lost half their side for 105 runs before Iyer and Australian Pat Cummins' cameo (24 of 13 balls) rose to the occasion and guided the visitors towards victory.

Iyer, who's knock was laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes, played some great strokes down the ground showing his elegance throughout his innings.

Iyer and Cummins put up a stand of 61-runs off 29 balls as Delhi chased down the mammoth total. This is the second occasion within a week when Delhi have defeated Gujarat chasing.

Earlier last week, it was Rishabh Pant's 97-run knock that helped Delhi crush Gujarat by 7 wickets as they chased down a total of 209 in 17.3 overs.

The 96-run knock is Iyer's best performance in the IPL so far. The young batsman from Mumbai has had a run feast in the domestic circuit which also earned him a spot in India's Test squad during series against Australia. But he's yet to make his debut for India in any format.

Here's how Twitterati hailed Iyer for his blistering knock against Gujarat:

OneIndia News