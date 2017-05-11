IPL 2017: Twitterati hail Shreyas Iyer for his 'daredevil' knock of 96 against Gujarat

New Delhi, May 11: Young Shreyas Iyer played magnificent knock of 57-ball 96 as Delhi Daredevils stunned Gujarat Lions by two wickets in an inconsequential Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match going down the wire in Kanpur on Wednesday (May 10).
Iyer missed out on a well deserved century but he single-handedly took his side to another fine victory against Lions, in their own backyard. [Highlights]
Chasing a mammoth 196, Delhi lost half their side for 105 runs before Iyer and Australian Pat Cummins' cameo (24 of 13 balls) rose to the occasion and guided the visitors towards victory.
Iyer, who's knock was laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes, played some great strokes down the ground showing his elegance throughout his innings.
Iyer and Cummins put up a stand of 61-runs off 29 balls as Delhi chased down the mammoth total. This is the second occasion within a week when Delhi have defeated Gujarat chasing.
Earlier last week, it was Rishabh Pant's 97-run knock that helped Delhi crush Gujarat by 7 wickets as they chased down a total of 209 in 17.3 overs.
The 96-run knock is Iyer's best performance in the IPL so far. The young batsman from Mumbai has had a run feast in the domestic circuit which also earned him a spot in India's Test squad during series against Australia. But he's yet to make his debut for India in any format.
Here's how Twitterati hailed Iyer for his blistering knock against Gujarat:
Shreyas missed out on a well deserved century
Fans felt sad for Shreyas Iyer as he fell just 4 short of a well deserved century.
It would have been second century from a Delhi Daredevils' batsman in this season after Sanju Samson.
Fans feel happy for Rahul Dravid
A fan shared the image of Delhi Daredevils' mentor and former India captain Rahul Dravid the manner in which he reacted after Delhi's win.
Ayaz Memon lauds Iyer's innings
This is how veteran cricket commentator Ayaz Memon reacted over Iyer's innings and Delhi win against Gujarat.
Aakash Chopra hails the future of Indian batting
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra felt happy that the next generation of T20 batsmen for India are ready and rocking.
Iyer reminded of DD's previous run chase against GL
Iyer's knock of 96 reminded the fans of Rishabh Pant's knock against the same side last week when Delhi defeated Gujarat by 7 wickets, chasing down 209.
Fans happy about future of Indian cricket
Watching young Delhi batsmen play in this manner, another fan felt that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid.
