IPL 2017: Twitterati go berserk as Mumbai thrash Delhi by record 146 runs

Fans react on Twitter as Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs.

By:
New Delhi, May 6: Mumbai Indians (MI) thrash Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 146 runs in the match 45 and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. [Match Highlights]

This was the biggest margin of victory recorded in the history of IPL. Chasing 213, Delhi were bowled out for just 66 runs. [Match Report]

Batting first, Mumbai scored 212 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. West Indian batsmen Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard were on song to guide the team to the mammoth total.

Chasing the target, DD batting line-up completely collapsed for just 66 runs.

As Delhi suffered shocking defeat against Mumbai, fans across the country went berserk.

Here are some of the tweets on Mumbai Vs Delhi match:

Harsha Bhogle praises Mumbai Indians

Powerful performance from Mumbai Indians

Mohammed Kaif praised Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians best team so far in IPL without a doubt.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan praised Mumbai Indians

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan praised Mumbai Indians for their brilliant performance.

Harbhajan Singh praises his team

Harbhajan Singh who took 3 wickets in the match praised his teammates.

Actor Ranveer Singh praises Mumbai Indians

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh praises Mumbai Indians.

West Indians were on fire Mumbai Indians

West Indian duo Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons won the match for Mumbai.

Winnings has become a hobby for Mumbai

Mumbai Indians have made winning a habit.

Mumbai, team of masses

Fans hail Mumbai Indians' performance.

Batting collapse for Delhi

DD batsmen's performance last game Vs their performance tonight.

Delhi fans were clearly not happy

Delhi Daredevils fans were understandably disappointed.

OneIndia News

Story first published: Saturday, May 6, 2017, 23:59 [IST]
