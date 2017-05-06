IPL 2017: Twitterati go berserk as Mumbai thrash Delhi by record 146 runs

New Delhi, May 6: Mumbai Indians (MI) thrash Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 146 runs in the match 45 and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. [Match Highlights]

This was the biggest margin of victory recorded in the history of IPL. Chasing 213, Delhi were bowled out for just 66 runs. [Match Report]

Batting first, Mumbai scored 212 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. West Indian batsmen Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard were on song to guide the team to the mammoth total.

Chasing the target, DD batting line-up completely collapsed for just 66 runs.

As Delhi suffered shocking defeat against Mumbai, fans across the country went berserk.

Here are some of the tweets on Mumbai Vs Delhi match:

OneIndia News