IPL 2017: Top 10 bowlers after 50 matches

New Delhi, May 12: As the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 has entered the final leg of its journey, we have seen some impressive performances.

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

IPL 10 has witnessed some very exciting bowling performances from both the overseas players and the Indians. (Top 10 batsmen after 50 matches)

But it is pleasing to see that as many as six Indian bowlers are present among top 10 bowlers. Their performances in the cash-rich league assures that future of Indian cricket is in good hands.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up most number of wickets this time so far, 23 wickets in 12 matches. He was the Purple Cap winner in the previous season and going by current performances, he is yet again favourite to win it this time.

Bhuvneshwar is closely followed by South African star spinner Imran Tahir. Tahir has picked up 18 wickets in 10 matches and has been the most consistent performer for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

It is to be noted that, that spinner remained unsold during IPL 2017 auction in February. RPS bought him very late after R. Ashwin was ruled out of the tournament.

Other than Bhuvneshwar, 3 other Indians feature in this list, Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah, Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal and Punjab's Sandeep Sharma.

After 50 matches, here are the top 10 bowlers (in terms of wickets) - as on May 11, 2017.

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at the top of the list. The Indian seamer has taken 23 wickets in 11 matches with an economy rate of 6.93. 2. Imran Tahir Rising Pune Supergiant spinner Imran Tahir has picked up 18 wickets from 12 games he has played in the tournament. He has bowled at an economy rate of 7.85. He's at second spot in the Purple Cap table. 3. Mitchell McClenaghan (centre) Mumbai Indians' pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is placed third in this list. The New Zealand quick has scalped 17 wickets from 12 matches and has been Mumbai Indians' prime strike bowler. 4. Jaydev Unadkat Rising Pune Supergiant fast bowler has emerged as a match winner for the side in the last few games. With 17 wickets from just 8 games, the left-arm pacer is placed at fourth position in the list. 5. Sandeep Sharma Third Indian bowler to feature in the top five is Kings XI Punjab's Sandeep Sharma. He has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches and is KXIP's leading wicket taker. His best bowling figure of 4/20 was recorded against Delhi Daredevils. 6. Chris Woakes The Kolkata Knight Riders bowler has picked up 17 wickets from 13 matches and is therefore present at sixth spot in the table. 7. Siddharth Kaul The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler in the fifth Indian pacer in the list of top ten bowler in the tournament. Kaul has picked up 15 wickets from 8 matches he has played in the tournament. 8. Jasprit Bumrah The Mumbai Indians bowler has picked up 14 wickets from 12 games he has played in the tournament. Bumrah helped Mumbai win that super-over match against Gujarat by conceding just 4 runs. 9. Rashid Khan This 18-year-old Afghanistan bowler has taken entire cricketing world by storm with his brilliant bowling performances in the IPL 2017. From the very first day, Rashid has been in limelight for quality bowling performances. He has taken 14 wickets in 12 matches. 10. Yuzvendra Chahal The Indian bowlers are ruling the roost in this year's IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal is the sixth Indian bowler to make it to the top ten. The Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner has scalped 14 wickets from 12 games to put himself at 10th spot in the table.

OneIndia News