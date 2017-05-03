IPL 2017: Top 10 bowlers after 40 matches

Bengaluru, May 3: All the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 have played 10 matches or more as the tournament reach its business end. [Top 10 batsmen after 40 matches]

IPL 10 has witnessed some very exciting bowling performances from both the overseas players and the Indians.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped the most number of wickets this time so far, 21 wickets in 10 matches. He was the Purple Cap winner in the previous season and going by current performances, he is yet again favourite to win it this time.

Bhuvneshwar is closely followed by South African star spinner Imran Tahir. Tahir has picked up 16 wickets in 10 matches and has been the most consistent performer for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

It is to be noted that, that spinner remained unsold during IPL 2017 auction in February. RPS bought him very late after R. Ashwin was ruled out of the tournament.

Other than Bhuvneshwar, 3 other Indians feature in this list, Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah, Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal and Punjab's Sandeep Sharma.

After 40 matches, here are the top 10 bowlers (in terms of wickets) - as on May 2, 2017.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at the top of the list. The Indian seamer has taken 21 wickets in 10 matches with an economy rate of 6.62. Imran Tahir Imran Tahir is second in the list with 16 wickets in 10 matches. He has been the most consistent performer for Rising Pune Supergiant this season. Mitchell McClenaghan (right) Mumbai Indians' fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan is placed third in this list. He has scalped 15 wickets from 10 matches and has been Mumbai Indians' prime strike bowler. Andrew Tye (left) Andrew Tye has been a revelation in this IPL. The Australian seam bowler hogged the limelight in his debut match by taking a fifer against RPS including a hat-trick. Unfortunately, Tye has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. Rashid Khan (left) This 18-year-old Afghanistan bowler has shocked the entire cricket world with his brilliant bowling performances in the IPL 2017. From the very first day, Rashid has been in limelight for quality bowling performances. He has taken 12 wickets in 10 matches. Chris Morris (right) The South African all-rounder has done exceptionally well in an otherwise average Delhi Daredevils side this season. Morris has contributed to his team with both bat and ball. He hs taken 12 wickets in 9 matches. Jasprit Bumrah (centre) Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah is placed seventh in this list. He has taken 12 wickets in 10 matches. Bumrah has been thoroughly praised for his death bowling performances. Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal is one of those very few bright spots in Royal Challengers Bangalore's dull campaign this season. The team has already been knocked out of the competition. Chahal has scalped 11 wickets in 10 matches for RCB. Nathan Coulter-Nile Kolkata Knight Riders' Nathan Coulter-Nile has been consistent performer so far in the IPL. He has played only 5 matches but has already picked up 11 wickets. His best bowling figures are 3/21. Sandeep Sharma Fourth Indian bowler to feature in this list is Kings XI Punjab's Sandeep Sharma. He has taken 11 wickets in 8 matches and is KXIP's leading wicket taker. His best bowling figure was recorded against Delhi last week, 4/20/

OneIndia News