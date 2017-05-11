IPL 2017: Top 10 batsmen after 50 matches

New Delhi, May 11: The Indian Premier League is nearing its end as 50 games have already been completed. Except Mumbai Indians it's still not confirmed which other three teams will make it to the play-offs as 4 teams are still into the contention for top four.

After fifty games the tenth edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 league has witnessed some great performances from batsmen.

With league stages almost coming to an end the race for Orange Cap looks more or less settled. As on May 11, 2017, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is leading chart.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Lions (GL) and Delhi Daredevils are out of the play-offs race while remaining 5 teams are still fighting amongst each other to make it to the top-four in the points-table.

So far 5 centuries have been witnessed in IPL 2017. Delhi Daredevils' (DD) Sanju Samson, Warner, Hashim Amla of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) (twice) and Ben Stokes of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) have made their mark with tons.

Delhi Daredevils Rishabh Pant (97) and Shreyas Iyer (96) fell just marginally short of a well deserved hundred.

After 50 matches, here are the top 10 batsmen (in terms of runs) - as on May 11, 2017

1. David Warner Warner leads the pack with 535 runs from 12 innings. He has 1 century and 3 fifties. The left-hander has hit 52 fours and 24 sixes. 2. Shikhar Dhawan SRH's Shikhar is placed 2nd with 450 runs from 12 matches. The left-handed batsman has hit three fifties in the tournament. He and Warner have been impressive at the top of the order. 3. Suresh Raina GL's Raina is another captain who has made it big in the batting charts. He has 430 runs from 13 matches. He is at 3rd place in Orange Cap standings. 4. Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gambhir is the fourth in the Orange Cap standings. He has scored 433 runs from 13 matches. 5. Hashim Amla The Kings XI Punjab opener smashed 2 centuries in the tournament and scored 420 runs from 10 games he played. He's at the fifth spot in the Orange Cap standings. But the South African has returned to his country to pursue national duty. 6. Robin Uthappa KKR's top order batsman Uthappa is at the sixth position with 384 runs from 10 innings. 7. Sanju Samson The young Delhi Daredevils opener has scored 384 runs in 12 games. Samson has slammed a century and two fifties in the tournament so far. 8. Steve Smith Another captain is in the top-ten of the standings. Rising Pune Supergiant's (RPS) Smith occupies the 8th position with 367 runs from 11 visits to the crease. 9. Manish Pandey The KKR middle-order batsman has scored 363 from 12 innings and he remains the third batsman from his side to be in the top 10. 10. Dinesh Karthik The wicketkeeper batsman from GL has scored 361 runs from 12 innings in the tournament.

OneIndia News