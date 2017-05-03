IPL 2017: Top 10 batsmen after 40 matches

Bengaluru, May 3: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 has reached the business end of the tournament. Barring 1 team, all others have a chance to qualify for the play-offs.

The 10th edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament has witnessed some of the best performances from batsmen after 40 matches. (DD-SRH match photos)

20 more contests are remaining in the tournament and the race for Orange Cap is getting exciting. As on May 2, 2017, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner leads the pack.

Only Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are out of the play-offs reckoning while the other 7 sides have a chance to make it to the top-four in the standings.

So far 4 centuries have been witnessed in IPL 2017. Delhi Daredevils' (DD) Sanju Samson, Warner, Hashim Amla of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Ben Stokes of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) have made their mark with tons.

After 40 matches, here are the top 10 batsmen (in terms of runs) - as on May 2, 2017

David Warner Warner leads the pack with 489 runs from 10 innings. He has 1 century and 3 fifties. The left-hander has hit 47 fours and 23 sixes. Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gambhir is the second in the Orange Cap standings. He has scored 387 runs from 10 matches. Robin Uthappa KKR's Uthappa is at the third position with 384 runs from 9 innings. Shikhar Dhawan SRH's Shikhar is placed 4th with 369 runs from 10 matches. He and Warner have been impressive at the top of the order. Steve Smith Another captain is in the top-five of the standings. Rising Pune Supergiant's (RPS) Smith occupies the 5th position with 324 runs from 9 visits to the crease. Brendon McCullum New Zealand's Brendon McCullum has been Gujarat Lions' (GL) top batsman. He has accumulated 319 runs from 10 matches. He sits at 6th place. Suresh Raina GL's Raina is another captain who has made it big in the batting charts. He has 318 runs from 10 matches. He is at 7th place in Orange Cap standings. Hashim Amla Amla is one of the centurions in IPL 2017 so far. He has 315 runs from 8 innings to take the 8th spot. Sanju Samson Right-hander Samson became the first batsman to hit a century in the 10th edition of IPL. He is at 9th place with 313 runs from 9 innings. Nitish Rana The surprise package of IPL 10 has been Mumbai Indians' (MI) Rana. He has impressed all with his audacious strokeplay. He is at 10th place in Orange Cap standings with 312 runs from 10 innings.

OneIndia News