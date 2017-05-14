IPL 2017: Teams for play-offs, venues and schedule (May 16 to 19)

Bengaluru, May 14: Mumbai Indians (MI) will have home advantage in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 play-offs after emerging as number one in the 8-team standings.

On Saturday night (May 13), MI registered their 10th win to wrap up the league phase at the top of the table with 20 points from 14 matches.

At the Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma-led MI rested key players but still managed to edge Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 9 runs.

The win meant MI will play the Qualifier 1 on May 16 (8 PM IST) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier on Saturday, defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Gujarat Lions (GL) by 8 wickets to book a spot in the play-offs. SRH ended up with 17 points while KKR finished with 16.

After 54 matches in the league phase, 3 teams have qualified for the play-offs. The 4th franchise will be known today, the last day of the league stage, when Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face off. The winner goes through to the knockouts.

Here is the play-offs schedule

May 16 (Tuesday) - Qualifier 1 (8 PM IST) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rising Pune Supergiant

May 17 (Wednesday) - Eliminator (8 PM IST) - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Hyderabad or Kings XI Punjab

May 18 - REST DAY

May 19 ( Friday) - Qualifier 2 (8 PM IST) - Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Loser of Qualifier 1 Vs Winner of Eliminator

May 20 - REST DAY

May 21 (Sunday) - FINAL (8 PM IST) - Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium)

Winner of Qualifier 1 Vs Winner of Qualifier 2

May 22 (Monday) - Reserve Day

Note: No reserve days for Qualifiers and Eliminator

OneIndia News