IPL 2017: Suresh Raina fan rushes on the field for autograph, obstructs Delhi-Gujarat match

Kanpur, May 11: The league match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur was obstructed for some time when an enthusiastic spectator entered the field to take Suresh Raina's autograph.

The incident occured during the second innings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 league game as Gujarat were defending their total of 195 against Delhi.

By the time security personnels reached to escort him out of the ground, the young fan rushed had towards Raina, the Gujarat captain and a popular cricketer from the state of Uttar Pradesh, touch his feet and requested Raina to give his autograph.

The fan succeeded in shaking hands with his favourite cricketer and agreed to leave the field on being convinced by Raina.

"I wanted to congratulate him for his superb fielding at slips, which led to the departure of Rishabh Pant," said Rinku, the fan was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

He admitted that his intentions were very clear from the start of the match. The fan told that he even tried meeting Raina at the team hotel in the industrial city but couldn't succeed.

There have been several instances of fans breaching the security cover at Green Park stadium. But such incidents raise questions over the alertness of the security personnel deployed inside the stadium.

Meanwhile, to the dismay of Raina fans, his team lost the inconsequential tie by two wickets as Delhi managed to chase down the total, riding over Shreyas Iyer's 96-unn knock, with two balls to spare.

Aaron Finch scored 69 off 39 balls to take Gujarat to a total of 195/5 in the fifty overs after they were invited by Delhi skipper Zaheer Khan to bat first. Gujarat have failed to defend any total in the tournament so far.

OneIndia News