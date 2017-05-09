IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate victory over Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, May 9: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) convincingly defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 7 wickets yesterday (May 8) in the match 48 of IPL 2017 at Mumbai. [Match Scorecard]

Batting first, league leaders Mumbai managed to score just 138 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs. Siddharth Kaul took 3 wickets to lead a very disciplined bowling unit of SRH. [MI-SRH: Highlights]

In reply, Hyderabad chased down the total in 18.2 overs losing only 3 wickets. Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 62 off 46 balls and Moises Henriques scored 44 off 35.

The win takes SRH's tally to 15 points from 14 matches. Although their place in the playoffs is yet to be confirmed, the defending champions will take great motivation from this win.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have already booked their place in the final four having 18 points.

As SRH register a dominating win over MI, the players celebrated to their heart's content after the game.

Here are some photos from SRH's celebrations

VVS Laxman Smudges cake on Shikhar Dhawan SRH Mentor VVS Laxman Smudged cake on the man of the match Shikhar Dhawan's face. Shikhar Dhawan (left) with Mohammad Nabi Man of the match Shikhar Dhawan poses with Afghanistan spin bowler Mohammad Nabi. Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan spin bowler Mohammad Nabi at SRH's celebration. Nabi took 1 wicket against Mumbai Indians and conceded just 13 runs in his 4 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (left) with Tom Moody Man of the match Shikhar Dhawan with coach Tom Moody after the match. Shikhar Dhawan (right) celebrates his fifty Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 62 to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 7 wickets win over Mumbai Indians.

Note: All the images are taken from Sunrisers Hyderabad's official Twitter handle

