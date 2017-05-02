IPL 2017: Sunil Gavaskar picks his dream XI of the season; no place for Virat Kohli

New Delhi, May 2: Former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has picked up his Playing XI from the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Gavaskar, who is part of the commentary panel in the ongoing cash-rich league, picked up his best XI in the tournament so far along with fellow commentator and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.



G Gambhir

MS Dhoni

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Sunrisers won by 48 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Rising Pune Supergiants won by 5 wickets

The two were part of the experts panel in the live show Extra Innings T20 where they were asked to chose the cricketers playing in the tournament to make their own Playing XI. The only condition was that both the experts won't pick up same players.

Naming his team as Sunny Side Up, Gavaskar named Kolkata Knight Riders as the captain of his squad. When it came to choosing overseas players Gavaskar relied on Hashim Amla, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers and Sunil Narine.

Surprisingly, Virat Kohli - who's team RCB is going through a lean patch in the tournament - couldn't make it to Gavaskar's dream XI.

The bowling department comprised only Indian faces. The bowling department comprised pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Basil Thampi along with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here's what Sunil Gavaskar's Sunny Side Up looks:

1. Gautam Gambhir (C) Gautam Gambhir has been leading his team from the front and KKR are all set to make it to the playoffs in this season. Thanks to his astute captaincy and batting exploits have put KKR at second spot in the points table. KKR have lost just 3 off the 10 games they have played so far. 2. Hashim Amla Amla has had a good show in the cash rich league so far. The right-handed opener from South Africa slammed an IPL ton against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season. The stylish batsman smashed his maiden T20 hundred off just 58 deliveries. 3. Steve Smith Australia captain Steve Steve was picked up by Gavaskar to strengthen the team's batting in the middle-order. Smith has had a mixed season with the bat in this season but he has led his team RPS well in the tournament, so far. 4. AB de Villiers South Africa's limited-overs captain AB de Villiers is the third foreign player chosen by Gavaskar into his team. De Villiers, who is widely hailed as the most dangerous batsman in the business, was chosen for his ability to explode at will. His presence in the middle makes any side formidable. 5. Suresh Raina Gavaskar's Playing XI boasted of another senior India player in Suresh Raina. Raina is having another good season in IPL 10. He has been the highest run scorer in the IPL. He has also been the leading run-getter for his side in the tournament and strengthened the middle order. 6. MS Dhoni Gavaskar picked up former India captain and ex-captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise MS Dhoni as the wicket-keeper in his side. Dhoni has been once again lightening quick behind the stumps and has also played some match-winning knocks in the tournament so far. 7. Sunil Narine Mystery spinner from West Indies Sunil Narine was the fourth overseas player for Gavaskar's Sunny Side Up. Narine has surprised one and all with his batting exploits as well in the tournament and hence, he could be used as a pinch-hitter. 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar The senior India pacer has been a menacing form in the ongoing season with the ball. He's the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and seems to be started where he left in the previous season, where he picked up most wickets as well. The swing bowler from Sunrisers Hyderabad has won/saved them several matches for his side. 9. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal found a spot in Gavaskar's team. He has picked up 10 wickets from 10 matches. These wickets do no justice to him, but he has been very economical and gave those much needed breakthroughs. 10. Jasprit Bumrah Gavaskar wants his pace department to be led by India's second T20 specialist Jasprit Bumrah, who has been in exceptional form in this season. Bumrah has taken 11 wickets from 10 games but he has also been very economical with the ball. 11. Basil Thampi This young bowling sensation from Kerala has impressed all with his performance. He certainly is among the emerging players of the tournament.

OneIndia News