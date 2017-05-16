IPL 2017: SRH paceman Ashish Nehra ruled out of play-offs

Bengaluru, May 16: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be without their Indian paceman Ashish Nehra in the play-offs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, it was confirmed today (May 16) by coach Tom Moody.

SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow (May 17) in Eliminator game at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (SRH-KKR match preview)

On the eve of the match, Moody said Nehra won't be fit for the remainder of the tournament. The left-arm fast bowler has hamstring problem, which he developed during a match against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on May 6.

"Ashish Nehra won't be fit for the remainder of the tournament," Moody said.

The winner of Eliminator will play in Qualifier 2 against the loser of Qualifier 1, on May 19 in Bengaluru. Mumbai Indians (MI) and RPS are playing in Qualifier 1 tonight (May 16).

Nehra played 6 matches in the 10th edition of IPL and took 8 wickets.

OneIndia News