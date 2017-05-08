IPL 2017: Sandeep Sharma fined 50 per cent of his match fee

Mohali, May 8: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fast bowler Sandeep Sharma was on Monday fined 50 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during his team's IPL 2017 match against Gujarat Lions (GL) at I.S. Bindra Stadium. [KXIP Vs GL - Highlights]

In the fifth over of the Gujarat Lions innings on Sunday, Sandeep decided to switch to round-the-wicket but umpire Nand Kishore called a no-ball as he believed that the bowler did not inform him about the change. [Match Scorecard]

Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.1.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction, as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

After posting 189/3, Punjab bowlers failed to step up to the occasion as Gujarat romped home by six wickets with two deliveries to spare. With this result, their chances of qualifying for the playoffs took a major hit.

IANS