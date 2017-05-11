Bengaluru, May 11: The online sale of tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 play-off matches has begun today (May 11).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

According to the IPL's official website, tickets for Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 can be bought online on bookmyshow website.

The league phase of IPL 10 concludeds on May 14 (Sunday). The play-offs begin on May 16 and end on May 19. The final is scheduled for May 21 (Sunday) in Hyderabad. The ticket sales for final will begin later.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host Qualifier 1 on May 16 (Tuesday) while the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be the venue for Eliminator (May 17) and Qualifier 2 (May 19). All 3 matches start at 8 PM IST.

Tickets range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 14,000 for Qualifier 1. In Bengaluru, the ticket price starts from Rs 1,500 and the maximum is Rs 20,000.

Qualifier 1 will feature the top 2 teams in the Points Table while the 3rd and 4th placed sides contest Eliminator. The winner in Qualifier 1 advances to the final while the loser plays in Qualifer 2 against the winner of Eliminator game for a place in the title round.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the only team to have qualified for the play-offs as of today. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are the 4 franchises battling for remaining 3 spots.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Lions (GL) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) are out of the reckoning for knockouts.

OneIndia News