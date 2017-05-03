IPL 2017: RPS' Manoj Tiwary keen to perform against former team KKR

Kolkata, May 3: In his team’s last nine matches Manoj Tiwary's strike rate was 150.41. In the ongoing IPL, he has already earned the trust from his captain Steve Smith. [Kolkata Vs Pune - Preview]

Before his team Rising Pune Supergiant’s (RPS) encounter with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday (May 3), Manoj Tiwary said, “I want to show my old franchise owners that I still have the ability to perform.”

The Bengal captain, who arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 2) evening, was asked about the key factors behind his success.

Manoj replied with a smile: “Self-criticism has been the main thing which I did throughout the last season while being unsold. As its reflection, I used to give more time in training. I feel this hard work has paid off.”

Speaking about their last match, Tiwary said: “The impeccable century by Ben Stokes has also inspired us a lot. Each and everybody in our team got a big boost after Stokes century.

"We lost three wickets within only 10 runs. From that situation, Ben guided the team towards the desired victory.

"It was simply an amazing innings played by him. I also learnt from that innings that your attitude towards the game should be important mostly once you stand on the pitch.”

Statistics reveals that in the past three meetings whenever RPS had defeated KKR, the team’s middle-order batsmen did not have to contribute.

He said: “We do not think about the past. Rather in our team meeting discussions take always on the coming opponent and the match against the team.”

Tiwary, asked about his own commitment towards the match, seemed not to have forgotten about the treatment he received at KKR.

The batsman replied: “This match will be special for me. I seem to have already proved my mettle in the IPL this season. But against KKR I only do not want to perform, but want to win the match also.”

