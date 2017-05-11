IPL 2017: RPS captain Steve Smith 'puts on a clinic' with sushi rolls

New Delhi, May 11: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) captain Steve Smith took time off from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 to head to a restaurant here and enjoyed sushi rolls. He described the meal as "delightful".

The Australian skipper took to his "Instagram" account to share an image of him indulging in sushi rolls at "Town Hall" restaurant. (Pictures of Warner's adorable daughters)

"Great dinner tonight with the overseas crew in Delhi at the Town Hall Restaurant. I put on a clinic with these sushi rolls, absolutely delightful!," Smith wrote on Tuesday (May 9).

Smith and his RPS team-mates are in Delhi to play against Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Friday (May 12). RPS are currently in 3rd position in the 8-team standings of IPL 10. They have won 8 matches out of 12 so far.

Ahead of this season, Smith was appointed as RPS captain in place of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. RPS made their IPL debut in 2016 and are set to exit the league after this season.

RPS and Gujarat Lions (GL) were the two new teams added last year in place of the suspended Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The sides were banned due to corruption.

RPS and GL won the bids from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play for 2 years. RR and CSK will return next season.

OneIndia News