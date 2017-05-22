IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni's record

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has set a new Twenty20 record after winning IPL 2017 title.

Hyderabad, May 22: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has set a new record after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 title here last night (May 21). (Match scorecard)

Rohit surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ambati Rayudu.

A file picture of Rohit Sharma batting at IPL 2017

The right-hander now holds the record for most Twenty20 titles as an Indian players. Sunday's silverware was his 7th overall in T20 cricket and 3rd with MI.

Rohit has won one World T20 title (2007), one Asia Cup T20 (2016), four IPL trophies (3 with MI, 1 with Deccan Chargers) making him the most successful Indian, according to IPL's official website.

Rohit on top of the list. Stats from IPL's official website

Dhoni, Raina, Ashwin and Rayudu had been part of 6 title triumphs each. Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh were part of 5 trophy winning teams.

In the IPL 2017 final, MI defeated Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by one run in a last-ball finish. The Mumbai side defended 129 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 12:45 [IST]
