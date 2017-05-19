IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant lucky to have MS Dhoni and Steve Smith, says Jaydev Unadkat

New Delhi, May 19: Pacer Jaydev Undatkat feels presence of seasoned cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and skipper Steve Smith in the side has been a blessing for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

"Steve Smith and MS Dhoni have been brilliant. Both leaders have been great for their countries. We have been blessed to have them around," Unadkat, who has been highest wicket taker for the side, was quoted by India Today as saying.

Talking about his personal performance in the cash-rich league the left-arm pacer said he's grown in confidence.

"I have grown in confidence from doing well. The first game was important and I kept going well from there. I became the captain's go-to-man in pressure situations and I am enjoying that. I also feel fortunate to get that opportunity. It will be great to finish on high," Unadkat added further.

Undakat, who has scaled 22 wickets in only 11 matches in the tournament, has been the wrecker-in-chief for RPS and played a key role in team's success.

Unadkat is one of the three players to have taken a hat-trick in the tournament and scalped 5 wickets in that league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rising Pune Supergiant became the first team to make it to the final of IPL 10 after defeating Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier match in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 16).

OneIndia News