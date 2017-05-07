IPL 2017: RCB take BMTC bus to stadium for match against KKR to promote public transport

Bengaluru, May 7: In a unique move to promote usage of public transport in the 'Garden City' of Bengaluru, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team on Sunday (May 7) took a ride in the BMTC bus to M Chinnaswamy Stadium for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match.

Virat Kohli-led RCB are all set to clash against Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last home game of a forgettable season.

The Banglaore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has roped in the IPL franchise and it's cricketers to promote the usage of public transport in an attempt to reduce the road congestion and pollution in Bengaluru.

"@RCBTweets will ride a BMTC bus to Chinnaswamy Stadium today to promote public transport usage to reduce road congestion," wrote BMTC on it's Twitter handle.

Having already being knocked out of the tournament, RCB will be playing for pride in their final game in front of their home support. RCB would be hoping to end their IPL 10 journey at home with a win.

During their last meeting, KKR had handed out a 82-run defeat to RCB after bowling them out for 49 - the lowest score in IPL history - and Gautam Gambhir's men would look to repeat the performance.

RCB have been the biggest disappointment of this year's IPL. They have been bowled out four times this season and are placed at bottom of the table with five points in 12 matches.

With their confidence torn to shreds after their capitulation last night against KXIP, it will be a big task for skipper Virat Kohli to instill some self-belief in the team, who would be playing for pride with an aim to finish on a winning note in their remaining matches.

With nothing at stake as the team is already out of he tournament, Kohli might be inclined to give some of the youngsters a chance.

