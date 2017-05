Bengaluru, May 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has apologised to the fans after the team failed miserably in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. (RCB-KKR match scorecard)

The Bangalore team slumped to 10th loss yesterday (May 7), this time to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It was the side's last home game of the season and yet again they could not come out on top. (RCB-KKR match highlights)



It has been a dismal performance by RCB, much to the shock of their fans, players - present and past. RCB are at last position in the 8-team standings with just 5 points from 13 matches.

Last year, they were runners-up, losing the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB has never won the IPL trophy.

RCB will end IPL 10 campaign in New Delhi on May 14 (Sunday) against Delhi Daredevils (DD).

After yesterday's match, Kohli took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to thank fans for their "unconditional love" and said "sorry" for not playing well.

"Thanks to the @RCBTweets fans for all the unconditional love and support this season as well. Sorry we couldn't play up to our standards," Kohli tweeted to his 15 million plus followers.

RCB's batting has come a cropper in this year's IPL. Their star batsman Chris Gayle was out for a golden duck on Sunday. This was his second consecutive score of nought in the tournament.

Chasing 159 for victory, KKR romped home by 6 wickets with 29 balls to spare. Sunil Narine smashed the joint fastest half century in IPL history, off 15 balls.

