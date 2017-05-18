IPL 2017: Photos: Rain plays spoilsport during Eliminator between KKR and SRH

Bengaluru, May 18: Rain played spoilsport as it delayed the start of the second innings after Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 128/7 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday (May 17).

It started drizzling, right at the end of the first innings and in no time it turned into heavy rain, delaying KKR's response after skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and chose to bowl seeing the slow nature of the pitch.

The KKR bowlers proved Gambhir's decision right as fit-again Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/20) and Umesh Yadav (2/21), did the job for him and his team.

According to reports, a five-over game can start until 12:58 a.m., the target for which then will be 41.

If there is no play at all, Hyderabad will go through to Qualifier 2 on account of finishing higher on the points table in the league stage.

Here are a few images from the drizzle at M Chinnaswamy:

Players walk off the ground Kolkata Knight Riders players walk off the field after the first innings as rain starts during the IPL 10 eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Ground staff struggle with wind Ground staff struggle with wind while bringing the covers on as rain delays play during the eliminator match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ground staff bring the covers on Ground staff bring the covers on as play is delayed by rain during the eliminator match of the Indian Premier League 2017. Yusuf Pathan fights for umbrella with umpire Yusuf Pathan of the Kolkata Knight Riders tries to playfully wrestle the umbrella from the umpire during the eliminator match. Cheerleaders take umbrella's shelter Cheerleaders take umbrella to cover themselves during rain during the eliminator match of the Indian Premier League 2017 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Pitch covered at M Chinnaswamy Pitch covered by plastic sheet as it rains during the IPL 10 eliminator match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Image Courtesy: BCCI

