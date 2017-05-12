IPL 2017: Rahul Dravid's animated celebration during Delhi-Gujarat match puts Twitterati in awe

New Delhi, May 12: Delhi Daredevils pulled off another stunning run chase as they defeated Gujarat Lions by two wickets in an inconsequential Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match going down the wire in Kanpur on Wednesday (May 10).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Young Shreyas Iyer played magnificent knock of 57-ball 96 to help Delhi chase down the daunting total of 196.

Chasing a mammoth 196, Delhi lost half their side for 105 runs before Iyer and Australian Pat Cummins' cameo (24 of 13 balls) rose to the occasion and guided the visitors towards victory. (Twitter reacts on Delhi's win)

Such was Delhi's impressive run chase that even team's mentor Rahul Dravid couldn't control his excitement.

Dravid, who is known for his calm and composed nature, was jubilant with the way team played against Gujarat.

Twitterati couldn't control their happiness watching Dravid's animated celebration in such a manner.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

OneIndia News