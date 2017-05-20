IPL 2017 Qualifier 2: Photos from Mumbai's win over Kolkata

Photos from Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bengaluru, May 20: Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 6 wickets in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017 to qualify for the finals. [Match Highlights]

Mumbai set dates with Maharashtra rivals Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the final in Hyderabad which is scheduled to happen on Sunday (May 21).

Winning the toss, MI captain Rohit Sharma had sent KKR to bat first. Their top order collapsed as a house of cards as half of the side went back to the pavilion for just 31 runs.

KKR managed to score 107 runs in their innings. MI too lost their first 3 wickets for just 32 runs but the partnerships of Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma and Pandya and Kieron Pollard guided MI to a smooth win.

MI now meet their nemesis RPS. They have already lost thrice against Pune this season.

Here are some photos from MI Vs KKR match

Krunal Pandya celebrates

Mumbai Indians Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard celebrates win over Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 10 Qualifier2 match.

Piyush Chawla (left) celebrates a wicket

Kolkata Knight Riders Piyush Chawla celebrate the wicket of Ambati Rayudu during the IPL 10 Qualifier2 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

KKR players celebrate

Kolkata Knight Riders Umesh Yadav with teammates celebrate the wicket of Parthiv Patel during the IPL 10 Qualifier2 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Karn Sharma (centre) celebrates a wicket

Mumbai Indians Karn Sharma with team mates celebrate the wicket of Colin De Grandhomme during the IPL 10 Qualifier2 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 10 Qualifier2 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Gautam Gambhir (left) disappointed after getting out

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Robin Uthappa of Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 10 Qualifier2 match.

Sunil Narine (right)

Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel stumps out Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 10 Qualifier2 match.

Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 10 Qualifier 2 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

MI and KKR players after the match (Image courtesy: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders players (left) and Mumbai Indians players shake hands after the match.

Ankit Rajpoot (left) and Kieron Pollard (Image courtesy: BCCI)

KKR fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot and Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard.

