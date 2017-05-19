IPL 2017: Qualifier 2: Karn Sharma grabs four-for, KKR struggle at 87/6

Bengaluru, May 19: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second Qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Friday (May 19).

IPL Special Site; Photos

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited rival captain Gautam Gambhir to bat first in the virtual semi-final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Both the teams have made a few changes to their playing XI keeping the conditions of the pitch in mind.

Mumbai have brought in Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson in place of Mitchell McClenaghan who is not fit today.

KKR made two changes, replacing Yusuf Pathan with Ankit Rajpoot and bringing back Colin de Grandhomme in place of Trent Boult.

One shouldn't expect a high scoring match for this has been a trend at this pitch throughout this season and it therefore makes the contest more exciting.

Batsmen from both teams would have to work hard to score runs as the pitch is on the slower side.

KKR have an abysmal 5-15 head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians, who notched up twin victories over their rivals in the league stage of the tournament this year. Both these teams, who have lifted the IPL trophy twice so far, will meet Rising Pune Supergiant in the final at Hyderabad on Sunday (May 21).

Playing XIs:

Kolkata: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (C), Robin Uthappa (WK), Ishank Jaggi, Colin de Grandhomme, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot.

Mumbai: Parthiv Patel (WK), Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma (C), Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

OneIndia News