IPL 2017: Qualifier 2 Highlights: Mumbai Vs Kolkata; Karn Sharma shines for MI

Bengaluru, May 19: Mumbai Indians bowlers vindicated Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first as they bundled Kolkata Knight Riders out for 107 in 18.5 overs in the second Qualifer of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Friday (May 19).

IPL Special Site; Photos

Young leg-spinner Karn Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief as Mumbai restricted Kolkata to a paltry total in the virtual semi-final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The UP leggie picked up 4 wickets and conceded just 16 runs from his quota of 4 overs. He was supported equally well by rest of the Mumbai bowlers who never let the pressure ease for Kolkata bowlers.

Mumbai now require 108 runs to beat Kolkata and set up a summit clash with Rising Pune Supergiant in the final. The winner will meet RPS in Hyderabad on Sunday (May 21).

Earlier, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited rival captain Gautam Gambhir to bat first in the must win game.

Here are the highlights from the match between KKR and MI:

# Kolkata lost their first wicket in the second over when Chris Lynn was removed by Jasprit Bumrah for 4.

# Second KKR opener Sunil Narine was removed by Karn Sharma in his first over.

# Gautam Gambhir (12) was caught in the deep by Hardik Pandya, he was Karn Sharma's second prey.

# KKR were struggling at 31/5 in 7 overs, unargubly their worst of starts in the IPL.

# 56 run partnership between Ishank Jaggi and Suryakumar Yadav for the sixth wicket.

# Karn Sharma finished his quota of 4 overs with 4/16.

# This is his best performance in the IPL.

# It's the joint-third best bowling in IPL play off games.

# Nathan Coulter-Nile hit Mitchell Johnson for a six in the 17th over to bring up the 100 for KKR.

# Mitchell Johnson picked up two wickets in his final over to finish with 2/28.

# Suryakumar Yadav (31) was the top-scorer for Kolkata.

# KKR were restricted to 107, this is the lowest evet total in play-offs

# Only three sixes were hit during KKR innings.

# Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3 wickets and conceded just 7 runs from 3 overs.

# Lasith Malinga too picked up a wicket in his final over.

OneIndia News