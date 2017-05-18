IPL 2017: Qualifier 2: Here is Mumbai Indians' likely Playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

Bengaluru, May 18: Mumbai Indians (MI) would be hoping to forget about their loss in the previous game and focus on the second Qualifier match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on Friday (May 19).

MI's wounds of shocking defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the first Qualifier must be still fresh, but Rohit Sharma and his boys would be hoping to return on the winning path when they face KKR in the virtual semi-final clash.

Mumbai were stunned by Pune in their den on Tuesday (May 16) when the latter defeated table-toppers by 20 runs at Wankhede Stadium. (Qualifier 2: Preview)

Mumbai were the most successful team in the league stage as they lost just 3 games out of 14 and therefore would be eager to make amends and edge past Kolkata to ensure a summit clash with Pune.

There were several things which went wrong for the Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier and they must be hoping to correct those mistakes before meeting Knight Riders.

As the winning team goes straight into the final to be played in Hyderabad on May 21, Mumbai would be hoping to encash the second opportunity at their hands and book a ticket to Hyderabad with a win.

Kolkata defeated defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium via Duckworth/Lewis method after match was cut short due to rain. But KKR bowlers did a fine job of restricting SRH to a below-par score 128/9 and hence got just 48 runs to score from 6 overs when the rain stopped.

Mumbai, whose batters failed badly against RPS, would face a tough task against KKR on Friday and rain interruption would also be in their minds. Hence, Rohit and Company face an uphill task of facing in-form KKR bowlers.

Here is Mumbai Indians likely Playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders:

1. Lendl Simmons The big hitting West Indies batsman was run out for 5 in the last game he played against Pune. He would therefore be eager to prove how dangerous he can be, on his day when he plays at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. 2. Parthiv Patel (WK) The left-handed wicketkeeper batsman will be opening the innings for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata in the second qualifier. The Gujarat batsman has been in decent form. He was the top scorer for the side in the previous game against RPS. He scored 52 off 40 deliveries and gave Mumbai a flying start. 3. Rohit Sharma (C) TheMumbai Indians skipper hasn't been in the best of his form this season. He was dismissed for 1 in the match against Pune, but this right-handed batsman can't be taken lightly by any side, given his T20 exploits. 4. Ambati Rayudu The right-handed batsman has been a match-winner for the Mumbai Indians for the last three-four seasons. Returning from an injury, Rayudu slammed a brilliant fifty against KKR in MI's last league. He will get a place into the side once again despite the fact he was dismissed for duck against Pune in the previous match. 5. Kieron Pollard The big hitting West Indies all-rounder has been a red hot form this year. Pollard's presence in the side, lower down the order, makes Mumbai's lower order stronger. He was also ineffective against Pune, but KKR couldn't afford to take him lightly. 6. Hardik Pandya The all-rounder from Baroda has been a key player for the Mumbai throughout this tournament. Team would once again rely over his batting and bowling exploits against KKR in Bengaluru. 7. Harbhajan Singh The Turbanator's experience was badly missed by MI in the previous game and therefore he will once again make it to the side on Friday against KKR. Also, the pitch at Chinnaswamy is assisting bowlers, therefore he will be making it to the playing xi on Friday. 8. Karn Sharma The googly spinner from Uttar Pradesh has been a consistent performer for Mumbai in his maiden season for the franchise. He's also a handy batsman lower down the order. He would therefore be playing against KKR on Friday. 9. Mitchell McClenaghan The New Zealand quick has been in sublime form in the Indian Premier League. Team would be hoping the left-handed seamer once again fires and takes his team to the final. 10. Lasith Malinga The veteran Sri Lanka pacer may not be in the best of his form and Mumbai knows what he's capable of. Malinga gave just 14 runs from 3 overs in the first qualifier against Pune. 11. Jasprit Bumrah The young India pacer has been the backbone of Mumbai's bowling attack and would be key to MI's success on Friday. Bumrah's ability to bowl yorkers at will makes him a dangerous bowler in the tournament. KKR would be vary of him. He went for 15 runs in the 20th over against RPS, but it MS Dhoni he was bowling to, in that game. Bumrah came back strongly in that over too after getting hit for runs on the first three balls.

Mumbai squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lendl Simmons, Mitchel Johnsohn, Mitchell McClenghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma and R Vinay Kumar.

