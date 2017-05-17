IPL 2017: Qualifier 1 Highlights: Mumbai Vs Pune; MS Dhoni guides RPS into final

Mumbai, May 16: Rising Pune Supergiant outclassed table toppers Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first qualifier to become first finalists of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Tuesday (May 16). (Match scorecard)

The Steve Smith-led team will now be heading to Hyderabad where they will play the final on Sunday (May 21).

It was the third encounter between the two teams and Pune edged past Mumbai on all three occasions in the tournament this year.

Chasing a target of 163 on a tricky Wankhede Stadium strip, Mumbai could only score 149/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Earlier, Pune rode on fine half-centuries from Manoj Tiwary and Ajinkya Rahane to post 162/4 after being invited to bat first by Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.

Here are the highlights from the Qualifier 1 between MI & RPS:

# Rising Pune Supergiant will now play the final in the second year since it's inception.

# Pune have defeated Mumbai third time in IPL 2017.

# MS Dhoni has become the first cricketer to play in 7 IPL finals, most by any.

# Pune were short of their two most bankable players: Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir.

# Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for RPS as he finished with 3/16.

# Sundar was also awarded man of the match for his excellent bowling figures.

# Sundar, thus, became the youngest Man of the Match in the IPL history.

# Pune pacer Shardul Thakur finished with 3/37 and troubled Mumbai at the death overs.

# 3,000 runs for Ajinkya Rahane in the IPL.

# Rahane departed after scoring 43-ball 56.

# MSDhoni - 40 off 26 & Manoj Tiwary 58 off 48 take RPS to 162/2.

# Dhoni's knock was studded with six massive sixes.

# Tiwary showed his class as he smashed a 48-ball 58.

# Tiwary put up two fifty-run stands with Ajinkya Rahane and later with MS Dhoni.

# Pune were a precarious 9/2 after the second over.

# 80 runs were added for the third wicket between Rahane and Tiwary.

# 73-run stand between Dhoni and Tiwary for the fourth wicket.

# Dhoni smashed 40 off 26 to take the side to a healthy total.

# Pune lost in-form Rahul Tripathi (0) and Steve Smith (1) in the opening two overs.

# Only five batsmen have hit Krunal Pandya for more than eight runs an over this season.

# Final two overs yielded 41 runs for Pune.

