IPL 2017: Qualifier 1: Vintage MS Dhoni propels Pune Supergiant to 162/4 against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, May 16: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steven Smith to bat first in the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Tuesday (May 16).

As the Wankhede Stadium pitch is known for favouring the batsmen and thus Rohit Sharma showed no hesitations to chase.

The hosts made four changes by bringing in pacers Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah and opener Parthiv Patel in place of Vinay Kumar, Mitchell Johnson and Tim Southee and Saurabh Tiwary.

The visitors made only one change to their playing eleven. All-rounder Ben Stokes was replaced by right-handed batsman Lockie Ferguson.

There is a lot at stake as the winning team goes straight into the final to be played in Hyderabad on May 21, while the loser gets another chance in the Qualifier 2, to be played on May 19 in Bengaluru.

Supergiant is the only team to have defeated Mumbai Indians twice in the league stage, both home and away and this fact would be playing on the minds of Mumbai players.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai: Parthiv Patel (wk), Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma (captain), Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pune: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (captain), Manoj Tiwary, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa.

