IPL 2017: Qualifier 1: Here is MI likely Playing XI against RPS

Mumbai, May 15: Table toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) would be hoping to avenge their previous two losses as they face an upbeat Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on Tuesday (May 16).

Rohit Sharma-led team lost against Steve Smith and his boys in both the games played in the tournament and would be eager to beat latter and become the first team to make it to the final. (RPS likely XI against MI)

Despite two wins against Pune, Mumbai would be favourites in the qualifier match, given the kind of form they are in.

MI would be particularly satisfied because their bench strength clicked against KKR, providing them more options to choose from for the key clash.

As the winning team goes straight into the final to be played in Hyderabad on May 21, while the loser gets another chance in the Qualifier 2 - to be played on May 19 in Bengaluru. Mumbai would, therefore, want to book a ticket to Hyderabad with a win.

Team's batting has clicked for most part of the tournament. The likes of West Indians Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Parthiv Patel, skipper Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana fire in unison, they can destroy any bowling line up in the world and Pune's will be no exception.

Saurabh Tiwari and Ambati Rayudu, who scored a fifty against KKR, in MI's last league match have strengthened Mumbai's batting and they could be utilised in case of an eventuality or replace out of form players.

The home team must bring in Ambati Rayadu, in place of an out of form Nitish Rana, to play at the one-down position.

As far as team's bowling is concerned Mitchell McClenaghan, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga are all firing for the team. They are capable of demolishing any batting line-up.

Here is the likely Mumbai Playing XI against Pune:

1. Parthiv Patel (WK) The left-handed batsman will be opening the innings for Mumbai Indians against Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier. The Gujarat batsman has been in decent form and gave his side some good starts in the tournament. 2. Lendl Simmons The big hitting West Indies batsman perished for duck in the last game he played against KKR but no one can take him lightly especially when he plays at Wankhede Stadium, where boundaries are shorter. 3. Ambati Rayudu The right-handed batsman has been a match-winner for the Mumbai Indians for the last three-four seasons. Returning from an injury, Rayudu slammed a brilliant fifty against KKR in the previous game. He will get a place into the side in place of Nitish Rana, who is out of form. 4. Rohit Sharma (C) The Mumbai Indians skipper hasn't been in the best of his form this year. But no one can take the right-handed batsman lightly given his T20 exploits. 5. Kieron Pollard The West Indies swashbuckler has been a red hot form this year. Pollard's presence in the side, lower down the order, makes Mumbai team to beat. His 50-run knock against KXIP during run chase of 231, at Wankhede, would still be fresh in the minds of opponents. 6. Hardik Pandya The all-rounder from Baroda has been a key players for the Mumbai throughout this tournament. Team would once again rely over his batting and bowling exploits against RPS. 7. Karn Sharma The googly spinner and a handy batsman from Uttar Pradesh has been a consistent performer for Mumbai in this IPL. He would once again be playing against RPS in the qualifier 1. 8. Harbhajan Singh The veteran off-spinner will be leading the spin department for Mumbai Indians. 9. Mitchell McClenaghan The New Zealand quick has been in sublime form in the Indian Premier League. Team would be hoping the left-handed seamer once again fires and takes his team to the final. 10. Lasith Malinga The veteran Sri Lanka pacer may not be in the best of his form and Mumbai knows what he's capable of. Malinga will be playing for the side in the qualifier 1. 11. Jasprit Bumrah The young India pacer has been the backbone of Mumbai's bowling attack and a vital cog in team's success. Bumrah's ability to bowl yorkers at will makes him a dangerous bowler in the tournament. RPS would be vary of him.

Mumbai squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lendl Simmons, Mitchel Johnsohn, Mitchell McClenghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma and R Vinay Kumar.

