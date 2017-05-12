Punjab stun Mumbai: Twitter reacts after witnessing another nail-biting thriller in IPL 2017

Mumbai, May 12: Kings XI Punjab held on to their nerves in the final overs as they defeated table-toppers Mumbai Indians by 7 runs in a must win league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Thursday (May 11).

Defending a huge total of 230 against an explosive Mumbai batting attack, Punjab managed to win the game in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium. [Highlights]

In a game which saw power hittings from both the sides, Punjab bowlers looked better than their Mumbai counterparts as they successfully defended the total and kept their team's play-offs hopes alive.

Requiring 16 off the final over, Mohit Sharma was clobbered for a six on the second ball but the Haryana medium pacer pulled things back to bowl three consecutive dots as Mumbai ended on 223/6 at the end.

Earlier, it was stumper Wriddhiman Saha's 55-ball unbeaten 93 that propelled the visitors to the highest total this season.

Chasing a mammoth 231, Mumbai looked on course but a flurry of wickets in the middle overs interrupted their momentum. Mumbai lost four wickets for 22 runs, in the middle overs, which proved fatal for them in the big run chase.

With the win, Kings XI retained their fifth spot in the IPL standings, with seven wins from 13 games and now need to win their final league clash against third-placed Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday (May 14) to make it to the top four.

This is how Twitterati reacted after witnessing an nail-biting contest:

