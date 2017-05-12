Punjab stun Mumbai: Twitter reacts after witnessing another nail-biting thriller in IPL 2017

This is how Twitterati reacted after witnessing an nail-biting contest between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in the IPL encounter.

By:
Mumbai, May 12: Kings XI Punjab held on to their nerves in the final overs as they defeated table-toppers Mumbai Indians by 7 runs in a must win league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Thursday (May 11).

Defending a huge total of 230 against an explosive Mumbai batting attack, Punjab managed to win the game in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium. [Highlights]

In a game which saw power hittings from both the sides, Punjab bowlers looked better than their Mumbai counterparts as they successfully defended the total and kept their team's play-offs hopes alive.

Requiring 16 off the final over, Mohit Sharma was clobbered for a six on the second ball but the Haryana medium pacer pulled things back to bowl three consecutive dots as Mumbai ended on 223/6 at the end.

Earlier, it was stumper Wriddhiman Saha's 55-ball unbeaten 93 that propelled the visitors to the highest total this season.

Chasing a mammoth 231, Mumbai looked on course but a flurry of wickets in the middle overs interrupted their momentum. Mumbai lost four wickets for 22 runs, in the middle overs, which proved fatal for them in the big run chase.

With the win, Kings XI retained their fifth spot in the IPL standings, with seven wins from 13 games and now need to win their final league clash against third-placed Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday (May 14) to make it to the top four.

This is how Twitterati reacted after witnessing an nail-biting contest:

Virender Sehwag

The Kings XI Punjab mentor felt batsmen were possessed by holy spirits at Wankhede Stadium. 

R Sridhar

This is what Team India's fielding coach had to say about Martin Guptill's brilliance in the deep. 

Shayamal Vallabhjee

This is how Kings XI Punjab's technical coach Shayamal Vallabhjee reacted after KXIP's win.

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at curator

Mumbai Indians bowler Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Wankhede curator for preparing a pitch favouring only batsmen. 

Pollard show on eve of his birthday

Mumbai Indians hailed Keiron Pollard for his batting effort on the eve of his birthday. 

Mithun Minhas

Cricketer Mithun Minhas congratulated KXIP on another emphatic win. 

Ranveer Singh - Actor

Actor Ranveer Singh consoled the Mumbai side for finishing so close in a high-scoring game.

Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra wasn't happy with Keiron Pollard's short run. 

Harsha Bhogle

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle applauded Mohit Sharma for his bowling in the final over. 

