IPL 2017: Pune skipper Steve Smith enthralled by young Washington's 'Ati-Sundar' performance

Mumbai, May 17: Rising Pune Supergiant's skipper Steve Smith was all praise for the young off-spinner Washington Sundar for his performance against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday (May 16).

The 17-year-old off-spinner picked up three important wickets and conceded just 16 runs in his team's 20-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Sundar scalped the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Keiron Pollard and Ambati Rayudu in the must win game at Wankhede Stadium.

Praising the youngster for his commendable effort against a start-studded Mumbai side Smith used the Hindi proverb 'Ati-Sundar' - meaning very pretty.

"I am really proud of you mate, it was a fantastic performance, an 'Ati-Sundar' performance," Smith said.

Rohit Sharma (1) was adjudged leg before as he went for the sweep shot and missed the ball which hit the pad, while Ambati Rayudu (0) pulled a low ball straight into the hands of Steven Smith at short midwicket.

Smith got hold of another catch at the same position to send back Kieran Pollard (7) as Pune had Mumbai on the mat, with the scoreboard reading 51/4 in eight overs.

Speaking to his skipper Smith in an interview on IPL's website, Sundar said he was heartened with the way he operated in the Powerplay overs.

"I am very happy. To have taken key members of their side on such a big occasion and in front of such a packed crowd, it's great," Sundar told his captain Smith in an interview on IPL's website.

"In a match like first qualifier -- a very big game, me being able to get those wickets, is very heartening," he added.

Asked by Smith on how he approaches bowling inside the first six overs, Sundar said he relished the challenge.

"I think I love this challenge of bowling in the first six overs with only two fielders outside the ring. I have been bowling to my strengths," he said.

He also thanked Smith for reposing trust in his talent and persisting with him in the 1ast 10 games. "You (Smith) have been very supportive. No team would have given an off-spinner 10 games in the IPL," he said to Smith.

Now, having reached the final, Sundar has set eyes on lifting the trophy on Sunday in Hyderabad.

"Hopefully I will be able to do the same thing in Hyderabad and help the team lift the trophy," he said.

