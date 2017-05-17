IPL 2017 Play-offs: What happens if Eliminator and Qualifier 2 are washed out?

Bengaluru, May 17: What happens if the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 are washed out? To know the answer, read on.

IPL Special Site; Play-offs schedule; Photos

With rain expected in Bengaluru on Wednesday (May 17), it is important to know which team benefits if the match is abandoned without a ball bowled. (Dhoni sets record)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will contest the Eliminator. The winner will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 at the same venue - M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday (May 19).

Last night (May 16), at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) defeated MI by 20 runs to reach the final (May 21).

There are no reserve days for Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches. However, final has a reserve day (May 22) in Hyderabad.

In case of both Eliminator and Qualifier 2 being washed out, then the teams that finished higher in the league stage will progress further. In such a scenario, Hyderabad (2nd in Points Table) will benefit against Kolkata (3rd) in Eliminator while it is advantage MI (1st) in Qualifier 2.

Earlier in the league phase of IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus SRH match was abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru on April 25.

Here are the match playing conditions for rain-affected play-offs

50. IPL 2017 Playoff Matches

8. For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 1.20am (IST).

9. For the Final, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a 5 over match to be completedby the end of the extra time on the reserve day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the final. This means that the pitch and ground must be ready for play so that the Super Over can start at the latest by 1.20am (Final).

10. In the event that it is not possible to start the Super Over as described in paragraphs 8 and 9or to then complete the Super Over without interruption, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 56 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final.

OneIndia News