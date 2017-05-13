IPL 2017 Play-off scenarios: 4 teams fight for 3 slots

Bengaluru, May 13: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 has reached an exciting stage with four teams battling for the remaining three play-off spots. Mumbai Indians (MI) are the only side to have qualified for the knockouts as of today (May 13).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

The league phase ends tomorrow (May 14) with two matches scheduled. The game between Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), however, is inconsequential with both teams out of play-offs race. (Ponting's all-time 'Best IPL XI')

Now it is the battle between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Current team standings: 1. MI, 2. KKR, 3. RPS, 4. SRH, 5. KXIP. Teams not in play-offs race are DD (6th place), GL (7) and RCB (8).

Here are how the teams can make the play-offs

Mumbai Indians MI are the only side so far to have qualified. They are on 18 points from 13 matches. Their last league game is against KKR today (May 13). If they win they will remain as No. 1. However, a loss could come down to net run rate and they could be pushed to No. 2. Win or lose they are assured of top 2 spots, unless a huge defeat and other result (Pune Vs Punjab) worsen their net run rate and they could come down to No. 3. They will play Qualifier 1 (May 16) at home - Wankhede Stadium. Kolkata Knight Riders KKR are currently in the 2nd position in the 8-team standings. The Gautam Gambhir-led side are almost assured of a play-off berth. They have 16 points. They face Mumbai at home today (May 13). Even if they lose they are set to go through. Rising Pune Supergiant RPS have a poor net run rate when compared to the other 4 teams which are in race for qualification. They face Punjab tomorrow (May 14). Simple equation for them is to win and make the cut. A loss means they will end with 16 points and their play-off chances will depend on SRH-GL game. If SRH lose they RPS can go through with a defeat. SRH have 15 points. If SRH win today (May 13), RPS have to win on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH are on 15 points and face GL today (May 13). A win will take them ahead but a loss means they have to depend on KXIP-RPS result. If KXIP lose then SRH will progress with 15 points. KXIP will be out with 14 points. Kings XI Punjab The equation is simple for KXIP. They have to win against RPS tomorrow (May 14) and progress. They will have 16 points if they succeed or will be knocked out. KXIP are currently at 5th position.

Note: All team standings, points are updated after May 12, 2017 match

OneIndia News