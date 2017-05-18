IPL 2017: Photos - MI reach Bengaluru ahead of Qualifier 2

Bengaluru, May 18: Mumbai Indians (MI) team led by captain Rohit Sharma reached Bengaluru on Wednesday (May 17) to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017.

After topping the league table after 14 matches, MI were up against Maharashtra rivals Rising Pune Supergiant in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday (May 16) in Mumbai.

Their poor run of form against RPS continued as the conceded their third straight defeat against them in that match.

Mumbai were just no match for Pune as Manoj Tiwary and MS Dhoni shone for the visiting side.

After losing that match, Mumbai will not face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 19), who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night in the Eliminator.

To play the Qualifier 2, Mumbai Indians team have reached Bengaluru.

Here are some photos of Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indianscaptain Rohit Sharma reached Bengaluru. Lendl Simmons Mumbai Indians opener Lendl Simmons in Bengaluru. Mitchell McClenaghan Mumbai Indians fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan in Bengaluru. The New Zealand bowler is their highest wicket taker (19 wickets in 14 matches). Parthiv Patel Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel in Bengaluru. Tim Southee (left) and Mitchell Johnson Mumbai Indians' pace duo Tim Southee and Mitchell Johnson in Bengaluru.

Note: All images are taken from Mumbai Indians Twitter handle and official website

